undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Folds of Honor Gold-Star Wife Wesley Bauguess Shares Her Story
By Tim Cotroneo,7 days ago
If you don’t know much about Folds of Honor (or even if you do), you should probably listen to Wesley Bauguess’ story. A Gold Star Wife, Bauguess has been part of the organization’s Speakers Bureau for more than 15 years. She is grateful to Folds of Honor on several levels, including the support it provided for her children’s education. But perhaps most importantly, the organization gave her and her family hope after she lost her husband, Army Major Larry J. Bauguess Jr., in Pakistan in 2007.