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'Thriller' hits a new record on the Billboard charts
By NPR,10 days ago
This week's Billboard Hot 100 is full of spooky Halloween hits, including a new chart peak for a pop classic. Stephen Thompson of NPR Music has the story. STEPHEN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Ella Langley's unkillable hit "Choosin' Texas" has just extended its record run at No. 1 to 27 nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. But this week, some of her stiffest competition has come from even older songs thanks to the tail end of spooky season.