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Europe Unplanned: How Train Travel Makes Room for the Unexpected
By Tim Cotroneo,8 days ago
As travelers rethink packed itineraries and the pressure to see it all, the anti-checklist trip is emerging as a more rewarding way to experience Europe in 2027. Skyscanner’s 2027 Travel Trends report points to this shift through its Signal Severance trend, exploring travelers’ desire to disconnect from digital distractions. For Europe-bound travelers, that could mean trading rigid itineraries for slower journeys, spontaneous detours and more meaningful connections along the way.