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Thailand SEC proposes 5 million Baht daily cap on stablecoin transfers — Why?
By Ishika Kumari,11 days ago
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a set of new rules to regulate stablecoin transactions conducted through licensed digital asset operators. Announced on 12th November, the draft notification aims to prevent cryptocurrencies and stablecoins from being used for money laundering, cybercrime, and bypassing regulations governing international money transfers.