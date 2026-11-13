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Avalanche Aave V4 Deposits Surpass $225M After 295% Rise
By Amrin Sanjay,11 days ago
Avalanche is seeing increased lending activity following the expansion of Aave V4, with deposits surpassing $225 million and active loans approaching $100 million. The figures, highlighted by the Avalanche team on November 13, represent a 295% increase in deposits since the end of October and point to growing demand for borrowing and liquidity on the network.