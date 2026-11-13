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Kalshi Faces Fresh Legal Battle as DOJ Challenges Arkansas
By Athulyamol VS,11 days ago
Kalshi is facing another significant legal challenge in the United States as federal regulators move against Arkansas over its efforts to restrict the prediction-market platform. The dispute raises a wider question: should prediction markets fall under federal commodities regulations or state gambling laws?. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and...
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