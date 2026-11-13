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Wintermute Wins 76% of Hyperliquid’s Top-Priority Auctions
By Amrin Sanjay,11 days ago
Wintermute has emerged as the dominant bidder in Hyperliquid’s highest-priority data auctions, winning approximately 76% of the top slots over the past month, according to Bloomberg, citing analytics from Loris Tools. The concentration has raised questions about whether a system designed to make trading latency advantages transparent could still give large market makers a significant edge over smaller participants.