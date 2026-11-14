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Hyperliquid Generates $4.1M in Daily Fees as HYPE Price Outlook Improves
By Usman Zafar,12 days ago
Hyperliquid has generated approximately $4.1 million in fees over the past 24 hours, equivalent to around 57,700 HYPE tokens. The development highlights continued revenue generation across the decentralized trading platform and its token buyback mechanism. Meanwhile, the HYPE price is showing signs of recovery as traders monitor a descending trendline highlighted by crypto analyst Aman. A breakout followed by a successful retest could strengthen the bullish outlook and bring the $80 level into focus.