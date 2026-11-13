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Experience, depth fuel optimism for the Bees
By James Tate,10 days ago
2026-2027- Record: Overall (11-13) Region (6-6) The Bees enter the 2026-27 season believing they have the experience and depth to take a significant step forward. After finishing 11-13 overall and 6-6 in Region 5 during head coach Kyle Bullinger’s first season at Box Elder, the Bees return nearly their entire roster. The only departure from last year’s team is starting guard Gunnar Gunderson, leaving the Bees with a veteran group that gained valuable experience while battling adversity throughout the season.