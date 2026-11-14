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Representative Ty Winter Wins Re-Election to Colorado House District 47
By Administrator,12 days ago
State Representative Ty Winter has won re-election to Colorado House District 47, earning another term fighting for the hardworking families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses of Southeastern Colorado. Winter’s victory follows a contentious campaign marked by personal attacks, accusations, and the targeting of his family. Despite the negativity, Winter remained...