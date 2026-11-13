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Civic Literacy Initiative dissects midterm results through conversation
By Kait Honeycutt,11 days ago
The Civic Literacy Initiative, composed of AppVotes and Dialogue Across Difference, invited students to participate in a conversation dissecting the midterm results Tuesday. Students gathered in Plemmons Student Union to listen to panelists Phillip Ardoin, chair of the Department of Government and Justice Studies, Johnnie Lotesta, assistant professor of sociology and Stephanie Schmitt, assistant professor of political science discuss different questions presented to them by Matias Cherry, a CLI member and senior political science major.