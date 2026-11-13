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USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is leaving for Manchester United
7 days ago
The head coach of the U.S. men's national soccer team, who led the squad through the FIFA World Cup last summer, is leaving. Mauricio Pochettino, the biggest name to ever coach the team, has accepted the top job at Manchester United, one of the most historic soccer clubs in England. NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan joins us here to talk about it. Hey, Becky.