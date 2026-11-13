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Friday Chippy: Poch In, Bruno Out? (Maybe Later), Becks HOFer
By Colin Damms,10 days ago
We’re bringing the Chippy back. You’re welcome, or sorry, whichever works best for you. It’s something that helped us get through the COVID pandemic back in the day, speculating on Manchester United goings-on and offering our best attempt at humor along the way. It could be a weekly thing, it could disappear after one go around. Either way, it’ll be about Manchester United mostly with a bit of the rest of the football world sprinkled in.