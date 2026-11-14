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Court Upholds Ithaca Review of Cornell's Synthetic-Turf Plan
By Kayla Jennings,11 days ago
New York's Appellate Division, Third Department has rejected an environmental challenge to Cornell University's synthetic-turf athletic project in the City of Ithaca and upheld the fields' environmental approval. The court found that Ithaca planners adequately examined concerns over PFAS, microplastics and other chemicals, Brian Lee reported Thursday in the New...