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Antigua reversed its Cuba vote under U.S. pressure, prime minister says
By CTN News,7 days ago
Antigua and Barbuda had planned to vote for a United Nations resolution calling on the United States to end its embargo against Cuba. But before the vote, the government reversed course after the State Department warned that supporting Cuba could jeopardize ongoing negotiations over U.S. visa restrictions on Antiguan citizens, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.