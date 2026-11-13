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New Star Wars Life Day Merchandise is Coming to Disney Store and Disney Parks
By Kristin Sabol,11 days ago
Celebrate Star Wars Life Day 2026 with new merchandise arriving November 17, including lightsabers, Grogu, K-2SO, and more at Disney Store and Disney Parks. Star Wars fans, get ready to celebrate Life Day! Disney is releasing an exciting lineup of new merchandise inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and the best part? Disney just shared a sneak peek at what’s coming!
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