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FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’; Boston Logan flights affected
By Rick Sobey,10 days ago
The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, affecting flights at Boston Logan airport and across the country. An FAA alert about the ground stop cited “extraordinary circumstances” and “safety.”. “The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting...