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Arkansas Falls to No. 15 Vanderbilt in Four Sets
12 days ago
Arkansas volleyball hosted its first of the final two matches of the regular season on Friday night and was outlasted by No. 15 Vanderbilt 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 17-25). Parker Duncan led the offensive charge for the Hogs with 17 kills on the night, followed by freshman Paisley Pavliska with 11 kills. Gaby Cornier and Madi Benne were the biggest contributors on defense with 12 digs and 11 digs, respectively.
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