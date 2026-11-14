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Friday Night Frenzy: High school football regional championship scores and highlights
By WNDU Staff,12 days ago
MICHIANA (WNDU) - The high school football season is winding down in Michiana, with Indiana teams competing for regional championships Friday night. In Michigan, several area teams looked to keep their seasons alive Saturday afternoon in regional championship and state semifinal matchups. Here are the scores and highlights for Week...
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