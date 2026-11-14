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FAA ground stop leaves Norfolk airport passengers scrambling
By Romelo Styles,12 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. — Passengers at Norfolk International Airport were left scrambling to rearrange travel plans Friday after a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop triggered delays and cancellations across the country. The FAA issued the ground stop after communications problems affected multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency...