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Fenix Simulations Releases First Major Version 3 Patch with Improved Radio Simulation, EGPWS and Performance
8 days ago
Fenix Simulations has released its first major update following the launch of Version 3 of its Airbus family, bringing improved aircraft systems, performance optimisations and a range of fixes. The developer says the initial release saw an error rate of just 1-2% once issues caused by incompatible third-party modifications were...