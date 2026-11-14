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St. Pauls approves conditional rezoning for pawn shop
By Chris Stiles The Robesonian,12 days ago
ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls Board of Commissioners approved a conditional zoning request Thursday which will allow for the operation of a pawn shop downtown. Zachary Bond, the owner of Gold & Diamond Exchange at 203 West Broad Street, presented the request to the board. The business was started by his father in 1977, according to a statement provided to the board, and Bond recently resumed ownership, and wants to expand the business’ operation to include “pawns and legally regulated firearms.”
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