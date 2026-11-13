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Asobo Responds to Developer Concerns Over Lengthy MSFS 2024 Marketplace Profiling Process
8 days ago
Asobo Studio has acknowledged concerns from third-party developers regarding a new profiling requirement for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, with some reporting that the process can take several hours to complete. The profiling tool, introduced as part of Sim Update 5, is designed to assess aircraft performance and ensure add-ons meet...