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Miltech Simulations Releases the U-2 “Dragon Lady”
9 days ago
Following extensive development previews, Miltech Simulations has launched its highly anticipated U-2 “Dragon Lady” for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Designed in the 1950s to photograph the Soviet Union from heights no fighter or missile could reach, the Lockheed U-2 has played a pivotal role in both overt and clandestine surveillance for over seventy years. Miltech Simulations’ rendition of the legendary spy plane was built using public data records, and the team has modelled the peculiarities of the U-2, from the in-line “bicycle” landing gear with temporary outrigger wheels called pogos, to the narrow speed corridor at cruise altitude known as “coffin corner”.