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Vector Launches New Website Ahead of Boeing 787-9 Release for MSFS 2024
8 days ago
Vector has launched a new website as it continues preparations for the release of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The refreshed website brings together the developer’s latest news, development updates and community links, alongside information about its upcoming aircraft. Visitors can also access the Vector forums and join a wishlist to receive updates ahead of release.