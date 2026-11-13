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A campus collab rooted in Filipino Culture: Cultural club partners with nursing association
By Nancy Diaz Sanchez,11 days ago
Not all students grew up learning about their Filipino heritage over family dinners. For many members of the Filipino American Student Association (FASA), it happened at UP through club events, traditions and conversations. On Oct. 23, FASA collaborated with the University of Portland School of Nursing Association (UPSNA) to host...