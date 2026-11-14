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No woman is an island
By Jayne Flores,11 days ago
It would’ve been historic. The first female gubernatorial team ever elected in Guam. They came so close. As of election night, only a 1,020-vote spread. If she had just been able to reach across that divide after the Democratic primary and woo more of the people who voted for her opponents, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and his running mate Sen. Tina Muna-Barnes, Therese Terlaje would be our governor-elect today.