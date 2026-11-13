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ASU kickoff pushed back after FAA ground stop disrupts team’s travel to Florida
By Ben BradleyBrian Petersheim Jr.,11 days ago
TEMPE, AZ (AZFamily) — The Arizona State football team landed in Orlando late Saturday morning, just hours before their rescheduled playoff time after a nationwide ground stop delayed their game against the University of Central Florida. The Sun Devils were scheduled to leave Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on...