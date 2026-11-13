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Texas A&M expanding McAllen Campus with new $50M health education and research building
By Melissa Brandi,11 days ago
McAllen, TX (KRGV) — Texas A&M is expanding in McAllen with a new $50 million health education and research building, university leaders said. The building will have classrooms and labs for the pharmacy technician program. University leaders said it also will support research focused on health and education in the Rio Grande Valley.
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