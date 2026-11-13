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Struggling to Find the Right Grants? Local Grant Lab Offers Practical Training November 19
8 days ago
Live online session will help nonprofits, small businesses and community organizations identify funding opportunities worth pursuing. November 13, 2026 – The Van Hyfte Grant Lab will host Finding Grants That Actually Fit, a live online training session on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from noon to 1 p.m. Central Time. The class is designed to help organizations move beyond long lists of grant opportunities and focus on funding that aligns with their missions, projects and eligibility.