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WARDOGS Error Code WD-L006: How to Fix Connection & Login Bug
9 days ago
Quick Answer: WARDOGS error code WD-L006 is a launch error which usually occurs due to an issue with the Elytra anti cheat launching, or missing game files. To fix the error, fully exit Steam, perform an in-place repair through the Elytra installer in your game files, check the integrity of your local installation on Steam and ensure you're not blocking the background processes with your security software or other anti cheat software.