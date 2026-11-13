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Effingham County Board Chairman Recognizes Tony Koester for 31 Years of Service to the Veteran’s Assistance Commission
7 days ago
Effingham County, IL, November 11, 2026 – Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit presents Certificate of Appreciation to Tony Koester for 31 years of service to the Effingham County Veterans Assistance Commission. During the October meeting of the local Veterans Assistance Commission, Effingham County Board Chairman Josh Douthit presented...