undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chris Bosh Breaks His Silence After Being Dragged Into Palisades Fire Arson Trial
11 days ago
The legal proceedings surrounding the catastrophic Palisades Fire have taken an unexpected turn by referencing a property owned by the retired NBA star and Hall of Famer Chris Bosh in connection with its cause. An $11 million Pacific Palisades mansion owned by Bosh has become a focal point in defense filings in the arson trial, with the defense seeking to introduce testimony describing physical marks consistent with a firework launched from the driveway and rear patio area of the property.