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What is an atmospheric river? See flood risks, safety tips in Western Washington
9 days ago
An atmospheric river-fueled storm is poised to soak Western Washington, bringing heavy rain and snowfall that could result in flooding, road closures and emergency evacuations. The National Weather Service issued a series of coastal flood advisories for communities including Olympia, Seattle, Everett and parts of Pierce and Whatcom counties. "Minor...