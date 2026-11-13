undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meet the Animals Behind Fridays for Wildlife at Zoo Lights
7 days ago
This holiday season, TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights is shining a light on some of Houston Zoo’s most iconic animals and the important conservation work helping protect them in the wild. Fridays for Wildlife at Zoo Lights invites guests to discover a different iconic animal each Friday, how the Zoo works with conservation partners to protect them, and celebrate wildlife with a special animal-themed gift. The first 2,000 guests will receive a limited-edition ornament along with the opportunity to take part in a conservation-focused activity inspired by the animal of the night. While these animals may not be visible during Zoo Lights, their stories offer a glimpse into how a Zoo Lights visit helps to give these animals a future in the wild.