undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Indoor Golf Alliance, Greenlight Advisors Announce Strategic Partnership and Bring Performance Benchmarking to Indoor Golf
7 days ago
CHICAGO, Illinois – The Indoor Golf Alliance (IGA), which supports over 3,500 indoor golf facilities, and Greenlight Advisors, creator of GolfClubBenchmarks.com (GCB), have announced a strategic partnership to support the 2026 U.S. Golf Study and expand the GCB benchmark intelligence platform with a new sector dedicated to Indoor Golf operators.