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Bettinardi Golf and Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery Bring Generations of Craft Together
7 days ago
TINLEY PARK, Illinois – Bettinardi Golf and Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery have joined forces to create a collaboration rooted in two distinctly American traditions: golf and bourbon. United by generations of family ownership and a shared respect for craftsmanship, the collaboration brings together Bettinardi’s precision approach to putter...