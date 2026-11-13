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TROON, FULL SWING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AS FULL SWING BECOMES TROON’S OFFICIAL LAUNCH MONITOR PARTNER
7 days ago
Multi-year golf technology partnership expands access to Full Swing’s KIT launch monitors, range and instruction programs, retail offerings, and products across select Troon-affiliated properties. NEW YORK, N.Y. – Troon, the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company, and Full Swing, the leader in immersive golf simulation and performance...