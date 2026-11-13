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Is America's Newest National Park Gateway Town Ready for More Visitors?
10 days ago
Willcox, Arizona, is adjusting to life as a national park gateway, with residents divided over more visitors and their impact. Chiricahua became the country's 64th national park on October 20. Visitation has tripled in recent weeks, bringing crowds to the area. The town has 3,213 residents. Administrators welcome the potential economic boost, but some locals question whether Willcox can handle more tourists. Rancher William Riggs says local businesses primarily serve agriculture and ranching. He says Willcox lacks infrastructure designed to support passing visitors. Riggs describes trespassing and illegal camping on his property, plus toilet waste along the road, where the 40-minute drive lacks restrooms. Winery worker Dale Angel sees both sides: fuller parking lots have changed his quiet outings, but small businesses welcome more customers. The designation brought no additional National Park Service staff or funding. Park staff are discussing preparations, and Willcox officials say they have invested. The city has directed $11.3 million in federal funds toward improvements at nearby Cochise Lake, a wetland renowned for birding.