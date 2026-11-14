undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Georgia men’s basketball outlasts North Carolina in 78-70 upset victory
By Evan Waldman,12 days ago
Georgia men’s basketball defeated North Carolina 78-70 Friday in a back-and-forth battle that featured 13 lead changes. The Tar Heels led by as many as nine points, but the Bulldogs finished the game on a 10-2 run and ultimately used clutch late-game shooting to prevail in an early-season statement win for head coach Mike White that kept the team unbeaten.