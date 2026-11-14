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Local Veterans Share Lessons of Honor, Service and Respect with Students
By Raina Lucero,11 days ago
For the students gathered inside the Eads High School gymnasium, the American flag became more than a familiar symbol hanging in classrooms, flying above school buildings or carried during patriotic celebrations. It became a lesson in history, sacrifice and respect, taught by men and women who understand firsthand what it means to serve beneath it.