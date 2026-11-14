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Reliving The 2000s In World Of Warcraft: Forever (Feat. John Carson) | The Game Informer Show
By Alex Van Aken,12 days ago
The Game Informer Show crew is reliving the early 2000s, starting over in Azeroth once again in World of Warcraft: Forever. Special guest John Carson joins us to review our first week in Warcraft's new era. Later in the podcast, Marcus reports back from Seoul, South Korea, where he played Mihoyo's upcoming life sim Petit Planet; finally, Eric recommends a new detective game called Funeral for the Sun.