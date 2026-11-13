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Falkner High Students Explore Utility Careers and AI With CSA
By Jon Ross Myers,11 days ago
Falkner High School juniors and seniors got a look on Thursday, Nov. 12, at how technology and artificial intelligence are changing utility careers. Two visitors from Central Service Association (CSA) in Tupelo, Richard Adams and Josh Allen, talked with students about the jobs behind the electric, water and gas systems that keep communities running, Falkner High School said in a Friday post.