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Free New Year's Eve countdown proposed for Myrtle Avenue
12 days ago
A free New Year's Eve celebration with a DJ, countdown screen and ball is proposed for Myrtle Avenue through Old Town, from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2027. The Old Town Advisory Board will consider recommending the street closure at its Nov. 17 meeting (agenda here). Setup would close the block at 4 p.m. Dec. 31, with reopening by 6 a.m. Jan. 1. Parking lots and east-west streets would remain open. Restaurants on the block could apply for permits to stay open later, at their own expense. Details.