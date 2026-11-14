undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Council to consider limits on watering decorative lawns - home lawns exempt
12 days ago
The City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 17 (agenda here) on a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of drinking water on decorative grass in places such as street medians and parking lots. The proposal would implement a state law that phases in restrictions starting Jan. 1, 2027, for most government properties, followed by businesses and institutions in 2028 and homeowners association common areas in 2029. Nothing in the report indicates where users could obtain non-potable water for watering.