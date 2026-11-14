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Artist selected for Jones sisters' Neighborhood Treasure
12 days ago
Monrovia artist John Parker, who received a scholarship from the Anna H. Jones Club as a high school student, has been selected by the Art in Public Places Committee to create a Neighborhood Treasure honoring Anna H. Jones and Dr. Sophia B. Jones. The City Council (agenda here) will consider the design, shown here, and up to $20,000 for fabrication and installation at its Tuesday, Nov. 17, meeting.