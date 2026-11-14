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IF THAT AIN’T COUNTRY, ARRIVING FEBRUARY 26, 2027
By musicmatters2018,12 days ago
Title Track Available Now; Pre-Orders for New Album. New Project Features Previously Released Collaborations with Jason Aldean,. Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Nickelback and Alexandra Kay, With More. Special Guests to be Announced. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 13, 2026) – Multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Award-winning country music band Shenandoah is turning...