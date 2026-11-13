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Holiday Magic Comes to Roanoke
By Lindsey Gapen Lukas,11 days ago
The holiday season is a special time in Roanoke, Ind. “Roanoke has the kind of warmth and character that makes the holidays feel personal,” says Samantha Fulk, junior executive assistant to Waterfield Enterprises CEO Richard Waterfield. “During the holidays, lights, decorated storefronts, shopping sales and community celebrations make that experience even more special.”
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