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Adams Woodcrest: Feeling at Home
By Lindsey Gapen Lukas,11 days ago
A unique approach to assisted living emphasizes independence, comfort and meaningful connections. Home is more than just a place to live, says Susan Sefton, director of community outreach at Adams Health. It’s where memories are made, friendships flourish and everyday routines bring comfort and joy. At Adams Woodcrest Assisted Living in Decatur, Ind., that philosophy is at the heart of everything they do.