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Friday Five With Shaina Tabak: Art, Architecture, and the Spaces Between
By 11.13.26,12 days ago
Though she’s still pursuing her MFA in Visual Arts at Columbia University, artist Shaina Tabak is hardly a newcomer to the art world. The RISD graduate, who earned her BFA in furniture design, already has more than 20 exhibitions under her belt. Now she’s adding curator to her résumé with 260 Madison, an artist-run exhibition bringing together more than 50 artists across a former Duane Reade storefront and a 23,000-square-foot office floor above it in Midtown Manhattan.